The Weekly Eater: Hawaii restaurants rose above 2020’s challenges
By Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 7:24 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 10
Dozens of salads are plated at Chef Chai restaurant for chef Chai Chaowasaree’s Wikiwiki dinner boxes.
GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 22
DJ’s Street Tacos offers birria tacos with a chile and spice-infused broth at a pop-up on Hopaka Street.
STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 20
MW Restaurant’s to-go meals have included such choices as miso butterfish, braised short ribs, Jidori chicken stew, vegetable stir-fry and hamburger steak.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 12
Fresh taro doughnuts fill a tasting box from Holey Grail Donuts, a food truck at Ward Centre. Clockwise from top are doughnuts made with wild strawberry guava, maple and smoked coconut, calamansi and mango, and rolled in cacao nibs wth sugar.