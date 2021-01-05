comscore The Weekly Eater: Hawaii restaurants rose above 2020’s challenges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | The Weekly Eater

The Weekly Eater: Hawaii restaurants rose above 2020’s challenges

  • By Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:24 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 10 Dozens of salads are plated at Chef Chai restaurant for chef Chai Chaowasaree’s Wikiwiki dinner boxes.

    JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 10

    Dozens of salads are plated at Chef Chai restaurant for chef Chai Chaowasaree’s Wikiwiki dinner boxes.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 22 DJ’s Street Tacos offers birria tacos with a chile and spice-infused broth at a pop-up on Hopaka Street.

    GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 22

    DJ’s Street Tacos offers birria tacos with a chile and spice-infused broth at a pop-up on Hopaka Street.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 20 MW Restaurant’s to-go meals have included such choices as miso butterfish, braised short ribs, Jidori chicken stew, vegetable stir-fry and hamburger steak.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 20

    MW Restaurant’s to-go meals have included such choices as miso butterfish, braised short ribs, Jidori chicken stew, vegetable stir-fry and hamburger steak.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 12 Fresh taro doughnuts fill a tasting box from Holey Grail Donuts, a food truck at Ward Centre. Clockwise from top are doughnuts made with wild strawberry guava, maple and smoked coconut, calamansi and mango, and rolled in cacao nibs wth sugar.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 12

    Fresh taro doughnuts fill a tasting box from Holey Grail Donuts, a food truck at Ward Centre. Clockwise from top are doughnuts made with wild strawberry guava, maple and smoked coconut, calamansi and mango, and rolled in cacao nibs wth sugar.

The 2020 pandemic was the biggest disaster to hit the food industry in recent history. Read more

Previous Story
Breakfast of bacon and eggs practically cooks itself in the oven
Next Story
Predictions to chew on for 2021

Scroll Up