Recipe: Carrot cake a favorite for decades

John Priolo learned the finer points of carrot cake from a recipe given to him by his father-in-law, Jack Shay, known as “Pop-Pop.” Read more

He’s been using it for more than 50 years, Priolo says, mostly for church events. “The only changes were to substitute apple sauce for half the oil and to only frost the top third of the cake.”

Pop-Pop’s World Famous Carrot Cake

1-1/2 cups flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup applesauce (no sugar added)

1/2 cup canola oil

4 large eggs

2 cups grated raw carrots

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple (drained)

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup raisins

Cream cheese frosting

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a Bundt pan with cooking oil spray.

Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Add sugar, applesauce, oil and eggs. Mix well.

Stir in carrots, pineapple, walnuts and raisins. Turn batter into Bundt pan and bake 45 minutes, until top springs back when touched lightly.

Cool in pan on a wire rack, then unmold onto a plate and let cool completely.

Frost top third of cake.

Nutritional information unavailable.

