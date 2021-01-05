comscore Recipe: Carrot cake a favorite for decades | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Local Moco

Recipe: Carrot cake a favorite for decades

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:24 p.m.

John Priolo learned the finer points of carrot cake from a recipe given to him by his father-in-law, Jack Shay, known as “Pop-Pop.” Read more

Previous Story
Breakfast of bacon and eggs practically cooks itself in the oven
Next Story
Predictions to chew on for 2021

Scroll Up