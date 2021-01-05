comscore OIA to cancel fall, winter sports — including football — for school year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

OIA to cancel fall, winter sports — including football — for school year

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019 The Mililani Trojans celebrated after defeating Moanalua in five sets in the Division I OIA girls volleyball championship match on Oct. 16, 2019.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019 Campbell slotback Peter Manuma tried to make a catch in the end zone over Kahuku defensive back Peter Johm Mataira during an HHSAA Open Division semifi nal football game on Nov. 22, 2019 at Aloha Stadium.

A leaked press release dated Jan. 5 — today — includes football along with fall and winter sports as being cancelled by the Oahu Interscholastic Association. Read more

