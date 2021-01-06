Letters: Galling lax enforcement against illegal aerials; Kahele is 2nd Hawaiian in Congress since 1959; No vaccine line-jumping for Congress members

The failure of our leaders, government and police was clearly evident again this year. There were tons of illegal fireworks being set off all over the island.

Even though the noxious fumes are bad for everyone, and especially bad for those with breathing problems, the perpetrators continue to break the law.

Even though the noise is disturbing to us all, terrible for our pets and those with PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder), the perpetrators set them off anyway.

Especially galling is the lack of police presence when this is going on. Even though aerials are being set off continuously for long periods of time by some individuals, no police are patrolling to catch them.

Before New Year’s, it was reported that there had been more than 2,000 complaints to the police, resulting in 18 citations. Really, all of 18 citations?

Finally the fireworks caused brush fires, house fires, injuries and a death. Some of the injuries were to children. What does it take to finally end this nonsense?

Fred Harris

Kailua

Pondering fireworks link to stimulus checks

How many of those illegal fireworks that went off New Year’s Eve do you suppose were paid for by government stimulus checks?

Mary O’Brien

Kaneohe

Kahele is 2nd Hawaiian in Congress since 1959

Kai Kahele is the fourth person of Hawaiian ancestry to serve in the U.S. Congress, not the second (“Kahele sworn into Congress, replacing Gabbard,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 5).

Robert Wilcox was elected in 1900 and served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole was elected in 1902 and served through 1922 in the U.S. House of Representatives. Each of these served as Hawaii territorial delegate without vote on the floor.

Public Radio got it right in saying Kahele is the second person of Hawaiian ancestry since statehood (in 1959). We are happy to see Kahele in the Congress and believe him to be young, talented, smart, and determined to make a difference.

Willis H.A. Moore

Editor/manager, Hawaii Geographic Society

Climate change created for political agendas

Letter-writer Herb Kobayashi is adamant that climate change is man-made (“Man must work against man-made climate risks,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 2). He is right in saying climate change is “not a natural phenomenon”; the truth is the term “climate change” is a political phenomenon.

Politicians first considered fighting “global warming” but found out that it is the natural effect of the ending of the current Ice Age. So they coined the term “climate change” to imply human activities cause changes to the environment. When billions were offered to prove the concept, scientists, educators and politicians created the “facts.”

President Joe Biden will provide trillions of dollars to domestic and foreign political supporters to create climate- change programs and to push the green new deal. Just like the solar and wind power programs of 20 years ago, the climate-change programs will be forgotten after all the money is doled out.

Russel Noguchi

Pearl City

No vaccine line-jumping for Congress members

Maybe it’s just me, but I was thoroughly put off to see members of Congress put themselves at the head of the line for coronavirus vaccination. A few of them, to their credit, have spoken out to the effect that they would rather wait their turn. None of them, to my knowledge, has introduced a resolution to that effect for the entire Congress.

I mean, really, I’m as self-interested as anyone else. But if someone comes along and says, “I’m a big shot and I can jump you to the front of the line, ahead of emergency room nurses and senior-living residents,” that’s an easy Not For Me. My turn will come sometime in June, maybe. And between now and then, I’d like to be able to look at myself in the mirror.

Paul Pomerantz

Diamond Head

