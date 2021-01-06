Off the News: Most stadium events off, swap meet on

Citing ongoing COVID-19 safety restrictions and budgetary woes, the Aloha Stadium Authority last month placed a moratorium on all new events inside the aging facility. Fortunately, parking lot activities, including the Swap Meet and Marketplace, are slated to continue.

Starting today, the swap meet — a staple at the site for more than four decades — and marketplace will be open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Mask-wearing is required, except for keiki under age 2, and social distancing is being implemented. Among in-stadium events reserved prior to the moratorium, and therefore still a go: the Hula Bowl, a college football all-star game, set for Jan. 31.

Surf might be up, but not competitions

Few sports offer as much social distancing as surfing, at least on an uncrowded wave. But that’s the recreational version. Competitive surfing creates a pandemic health hazard for the spectators.

So it was a good decision when Hawaii state officials moved Tuesday to cancel contests for now. This affects two World Surf League events between January and March. Anyone who’s seen the crowds, or photos of them, can see why: unmasked throngs on the beach. People, outdoor events are safer, but not safe.