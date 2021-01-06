Aloha Stadium swap meet to resume on Wednesdays

Aloha Stadium announced Tuesday that it will resume the Swap Meet & Marketplace on Wednesdays, in addition to Saturdays and Sundays.

Swap meets initially had been canceled in mid-March due to the new coronavirus, but resumed on weekends in June with social distancing and safety guidelines in place.

Although a temporary moratorium has been placed on any new events, as announced Dec. 17 by the Aloha Stadium Authority, the swap meets and other parking lot activities are expected to continue.

The Swap Meet & Marketplace will now take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, and from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

Free admission will be offered on Wednesdays during January, Aloha Stadium announced. Admission on weekends will be $1 per person for those 12 and older, and free for those 11 and under.

Face masks are required for anyone attending who is 2 or older, and shoppers also must maintain physical distancing of 6 feet. No pet animals are allowed.

More information is available at alohastadium.hawaii.gov or 483-2500.