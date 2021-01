Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank on Monday debuted its redesigned flagship main branch and plaza lobby, which is a key component of a $40 million renovation and technology upgrade project.

A Hawaiian blessing and maile lei untying ceremony marked the occasion.

The new lobby features Aloha Beer Co., Hawaii’s only Starbucks Pickup and a new coworking space named Tidepools@CPB.

The Central Pacific Plaza lobby, which is at the corner of South King and Ala­kea streets, offers spaces for customers, small-businesses owners, nonprofit organizations and community members to connect and share ideas and experiences.

“The transformation of Central Pacific Plaza was a keystone component of RISE2020, CPB’s $40 million investment and modernization plan, which launched in July 2019,” said Paul Yona­mine, executive chairman of the bank. “The opening fully realizes that vision and marks our RISE2020 project complete.”

Central Pacific, the state’s fourth-largest bank with about $6.6 billion in assets, said Monday’s reopening was the first milestone for the bank in the new year, with more changes to be unveiled Jan. 26. Updated information will be available at www.cpb.bank/wherepeoplelikebanking.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reaffirmed CPB’s commitment in anticipating the evolving needs of our customers and the community,” Central Pacific Bank President Catherine Ngo said. “With the highest standards of health, safety and social distancing maintained, we believe that many professionals, including remote and teleworkers, will find our new facilities and co-working space, Tidepools @CPB, to be a vibrant hub full of energy.”

Central Pacific operated 32 branches and 75 ATMs in the state as of its Sept. 30 reporting period. Two branches remained temporarily closed as of Tuesday due to COVID-19 safety measures.