Home prices on Kauai, Big Isle record high prices | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Home prices on Kauai, Big Isle record high prices

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.

Homebuyers on Kauai and Hawaii island last year generally purchased fewer properties but paid higher prices that produced a rec­ord in one market segment despite COVID-19 impacts. Read more

Higher state taxes under consideration

