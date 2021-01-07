Lt. Gov. Josh Green calls for 2-week moratorium on social gatherings as new coronavirus cases reach high of 322

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Lt. Gov. Josh Green is calling for Hawaii residents to avoid all social gatherings for two weeks starting today as state health officials reported the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide reached the first record high of the new year.

Hawaii health officials today reported 322 new coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 22,631 cases. Today’s new statewide case count is highest since mid-August when the number spiked to 355. The latest spike is due primarily to holiday gatherings — some small and some large — that ran from Christmas to New Year’s, Green said.

“What we have seen for last several weeks, we’ve seen the clusters emerge from social gatherings and they’ve not been connected to travel almost at all,” Green told the Star-Advertiser. “I’m personally calling for a two-week pause on all social gatherings as we ramp up the vaccination program. It does not affect our Tier system, it does not affect shopping or retail. But we would benefit from a two-week pause.”

No new deaths were recorded today, leaving the statewide death toll at 299.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 233 fatalities on Oahu, 45 on Hawaii island, 18 on Maui, one on Kauai, and two Hawaii residents who died on the mainland. The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said today that the Big Island’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 51, but state officials have not verified coronavirus as a factor in six of those fatalities.

On Wednesday, Hawaii health officials announced 10 additional deaths, all of whom had underlying conditions and all but one who died in a hospital.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll was above 362,000 today with total coronavirus cases across the nation now topping 21.4 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 213 on Oahu, 56 on Maui, 18 on the Big Island, one on Kauai, and 34 state residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said. As a result of updated information, one Oahu case was removed from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 18,711 on Oahu, 1,964 in Hawaii County, 1,175 on Maui, 154 on Kauai, 106 on Lanai and 23 on Molokai. There are also 498 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii health officials said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,831 cases were considered to be active. Health officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 288 today.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 data dashboard, a total of 123 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, with 21 in intensive care units and 16 on ventilators.

In addition to today’s surge in cases, the numbers have been on the rise since Christmas. The hospitalization rate has also increased 77% over the last two weeks, Green said.

“It is mostly social gathering driven,” Green said. “I want to say this openly. I understand the need people had at the end of the year to see loved ones and see people from work. But that has created a significant bump up in cases…We need a quiet two weeks to bring our numbers down. If we do that, we’ll see our numbers drop quickly.”

The cases released by the state Health Department today reflect numbers reported on Tuesday, and include 213 on Oahu and 56 on Maui. The 7-day positivity rate for Oahu is at 4.45%, which is close to 5%, which is considered too high, and when shutdowns are recommended.

“That’s why I have an urgent call for people to put a pause on social gatherings,” Green said. “I think that if people take it to heart, two weeks after, we’ll see very reasonable numbers again.”

Green said plans to vaccinate seniors 75 and older, along with frontline, essential workers, is expected to ramp up, beginning in mid-January.

Today, the state Health Department also announced the number of vaccinations administered in Hawaii will be posted on the COVID-19 dashboard. To date, the department said 25,470 individuals have been vaccinated — including 17,991 in Honolulu County, 3,013 in Maui County, 2,526 in Hawaii County, and 1,940 in Kauai County.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.