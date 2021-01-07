University of Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau among finalists for Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Linebacker Darius Muasau, one of five finalists this year, is bidding to become the first University of Hawaii player to win the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award.

Muasau, a Mililani High graduate who led the Mountain West Conference in solo tackles this season and is of Samoan ancestry, is joined by Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (Samoan ancestry), USC safety Talanoa Hufanga (Tongan), Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (Samoan and Tongan) and Brigham Young quarterback Zach Kapono Wilson (Hawaiian).

Three UH players have been among the finalists in the award’s six previous years but none have won it.

Previous winners have included Hawaii high school alums Marcus Mariota (2014), Hercules Mata’afa (2017) and Tua Tagovailoa (2018 and ‘19).

Muasau, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 230-pound sophomore who was an All-MWC selection, was fourth in the nation in solo tackles (7.6 average per game) and fifth (11.6) in total tackles.

This year’s finalists were picked from a watch list of more than 60 players by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame selection committee.

The winner will be announced on Jan. 12 with a formal presentation to be made at the 2022 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner and recognition at the 2022 Polynesian Bowl. The 2021 Polynesian Bowl was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award allows us to showcase the tremendous impact of our Polynesian student-athletes,” said Jesse Sapolu, chairman and co-founder, in a statement. “We congratulate the finalists on an incredible season and look forward to celebrating their success.”

Wilson was born and raised in Utah and his father, Mike, is a McKinley High graduate.

POLYNESIAN COLLEGE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2019 — QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) and OL Penei Sewell (Oregon)

2018 — QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)

2017 — DL Hercules Mata’afa (Washington State)

2016 — QB Sefo Liufau (Colorado)

2015 — OL Ronnie Stanley (Notre Dame)

2014 — QB Marcus Mariota (Oregon)

Source: Polynesian Football Hall of Fame