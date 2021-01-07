University of Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau among finalists for Polynesian College Football Player of the Year
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau led the Rainbow Warriors with 104 tackles this season.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree