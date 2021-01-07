comscore University of Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau among finalists for Polynesian College Football Player of the Year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau among finalists for Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau led the Rainbow Warriors with 104 tackles this season.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau led the Rainbow Warriors with 104 tackles this season.

Linebacker Darius Muasau, one of five finalists this year, is bidding to become the first University of Hawaii player to win the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up