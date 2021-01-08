Letters: Storming of U.S. Capitol was sickening to watch; Ige’s mom, mom-in-law vaccinations look unfair; Watch new mayor, and remind him to mask up

It’s sickening what I was seeing on TV, where protesters almost took over the U.S. Capitol. They had just announced that the governor of Virginia was sending 200 National Guard troops and 200 police to help at the Capitol. Someone was shot in the Capitol and later died. How do we look in the world, seeing this happen in the country that believes in the rule of law and a strong democracy?

The Republicans who held up the counting of the electors should be blamed for what has happened.

I think when the president is out of office, he has made all those prosecutors who are investigating him to vigorously go after him. I think more people will file charges against him.

The Republican Party will not have power in the new administration, since two Democratic senators in Georgia have now been elected and Democrats will have control of the U.S. Senate.

On Jan. 21, the country will change dramatically.

Gordon Lau

Downtown

GOP must wake up to Trump and his sedition

The rioting in the U.S. Capitol was largely incited by President Donald Trump. As a consequence, the rioters stormed the Capitol and a woman was shot and killed. (Editor’s note: Three others have died after suffering “medical emergencies” during the chaos.)

President Trump is clearly an active participant to murder, promoted sedition, ignored the Constitution, and committed many other criminal actions besides his myriad of lies.

I hope the Republican Party comes to its senses and resists his attempts to continue to control the party.

Cyrus Siu

Kaunakakai, Molokai

Ige’s mom, mom-in-law vaccinations look unfair

How is it that Gov. David Ige’s mother and mother-in-law have already received the vaccine ahead of the scheduled release of the vaccine under Phase 2 for seniors over 75?

Why, specifically was 15 Craigside, where they reside, and other long-term care residential communities given preferential treatment and garnered early vaccination ahead of the rest of the seniors community? My mother is 101 and is anxiously waiting “her turn”! She does not have the luxury of living in a retirement home.

What about it, Mr. Ige? That’s a shameless abuse of authority and unfair to the rest of the seniors community!

Cheryl Zarbaugh

Kaimuki

Liliuokalani Trust’s $21M buy stirs concern

Earlier this week, I read that the Liliuokalani Trust is buying the Honolulu Club building for $21 million.

I was devastated to read about the purchase of a seven-story building for $21 million, especially in this season of the coronavirus and news of its mutated variant 70% more contagious than other versions of COVID-19 in the United States — with businesses closing and so many losing their jobs, scraping to get by with no source of income.

Thinking about our Hawaiian families and those our Queen was most concerned about AND their obvious and growing needs in the now, I am compelled to write about the urgency and unrest in my heart and na‘au.

When did the Liliuokalani Trust begin to move to the corporate mentality it has today? When did the heart of the trust change from putting our beneficiaries’ immediate needs first and foremost, to focusing all its attention and money on a “dream for the future” to eliminate poverty?

Alda Kennedy

Kaneohe

Yes, kamaaina can be against illegal aerials

Thank you, Star-Advertiser, for the editorial on illegal fireworks (“Do more against illegal fireworks,” Our View, Jan. 5).

Now someone needs to step up and say that the folks who do want a total ban on residential fireworks can be kaamaina.

“Auwe,” say those who have spent big bucks on illegal aerials, “go back to the mainland,” or “it’s our culture,” or the dreaded “you (expletive) haole.”

Where are the voices of the Hawaiian Humane Society with its big-money donors? The Fire and Police Departments, the City Council and the new mayor?

Since Halloween, neighborhoods have been terrorized by residential bombers with homemade explosives and aerial displays. People and pets left anxious, frightened and helpless, while someone, somewhere, is cashing in on the import of illegal fireworks.

Someone needs to wonder out loud how so many folks without paychecks, getting free food donations and government cash, can literally blow up the money they do have.

Leigh Prentiss

Kailua

Watch new mayor, and remind him to mask up

Rick Blangiardi is a mayor to watch closely, very closely.

Recently I lunched at Murphy’s on a Friday, with two masks on, no less. There was the mayor-elect with his buds in the back, laughing and talking out loud without masks on.

He finished his meal and stood up with no mask. He walked to the Merchant Street entrance with no mask. The owner and staff did not ask him to put on a mask. He stepped out into the sunshine and walked up the street with no mask.

I am certain he was listening for someone to remind him to mask up. That is what he does: He listens. Please watch him closely and remind him that COVID does not say a word.

Randy Jensen

Lower Makiki

