comscore Editorial: Severe penalties for Capitol siege | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Severe penalties for Capitol siege

  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

On Wednesday, as the U.S. Capitol was shockingly overrun by a mob that turned violent, members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation relayed statements confirming their safety — and expressing outrage at the president’s role in spurring on supporters who temporarily halted Electoral College deliberations. Read more

Previous Story
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara: Hawaii’s adjutant general directs troops to boost the state’s COVID-19 response and stays vigilant against other disasters

Scroll Up