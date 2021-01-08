comscore Navy pursuing double-wall steel tank system at Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy pursuing double-wall steel tank system at Red Hill

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • U.S. NAVY / 2015 Capt. Ken Epps, commanding officer of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, left, briefs members of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, Moanalua Valley Community Association and Pearl City Neighborhood Board during a visit to one of the empty fuel tanks at the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility near Pearl Harbor.

The Navy on Thursday laid out plans for a “double- wall stainless steel” tank system at the Red Hill fuel farm — accelerating its goal of providing secondary containment to keep the aged tanks where they are in the face of criticism directed at a less comprehensive proposal to prevent fuel spills. Read more

