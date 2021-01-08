Navy pursuing double-wall steel tank system at Red Hill
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:39 a.m.
U.S. NAVY / 2015
Capt. Ken Epps, commanding officer of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, left, briefs members of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, Moanalua Valley Community Association and Pearl City Neighborhood Board during a visit to one of the empty fuel tanks at the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility near Pearl Harbor.