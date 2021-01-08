comscore Ferd Lewis: John Howard Greer turned a wheelchair into a vehicle into tennis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: John Howard Greer turned a wheelchair into a vehicle into tennis

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Instead of letting his life remain shattered when a 1984 car accident left him paralyzed from the waist down, John Howard Greer decided to take the world on from his new wheelchair one set of tennis at a time. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team ranked No. 21 for a season it won’t play

Scroll Up