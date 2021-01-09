comscore Police need help in locating suspect from fatal hit-and-run in Ward area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police need help in locating suspect from fatal hit-and-run in Ward area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:23 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU

    This surveillance video shows a white SUV fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Alapai Street.

  • VIDEO COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU

    This surveillance video shows a wide angle view of the white SUV fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Alapai Street.

  COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU This screenshot of the surveillance video shows a white SUV fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Alapai Street.

    COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU

    This screenshot of the surveillance video shows a white SUV fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Alapai Street.

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help in finding the driver of a white SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run case early Sunday morning in the Ward area. Read more

