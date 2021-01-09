Police need help in locating suspect from fatal hit-and-run in Ward area
- By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
- Updated 2:23 p.m.
VIDEO COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU
This surveillance video shows a white SUV fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Alapai Street.
VIDEO COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU
This surveillance video shows a wide angle view of the white SUV fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Alapai Street.
COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU
This screenshot of the surveillance video shows a white SUV fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Alapai Street.
