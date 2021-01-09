Police need help in locating suspect from fatal hit-and-run in Ward area

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help in finding the driver of a white SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run case early Sunday morning in the Ward area.

Police hope someone may recognize the SUV from videos it has obtained.

The driver struck a pedestrian at 12:56 a.m. Sundayand failed to stop and render aid.

The pedestrian was sitting on the roadway on Alapai Street just south of South Beretania Street when he was hit by the white SUV.

The vehicle is possibly a Toyota 4Runner and may have damage to the front bumper.

The pedestrian received fatal injuries and was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office was unable to release any information today on the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.