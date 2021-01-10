K-Drama: Hwan helps Ye Ji open her studio on ‘When I Was the Most Beautiful’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“When I Was the Most Beautiful”

6:40 p.m. today

Discouraged at his physical condition, Jin refuses his mother’s urging to get tested again. Ye Ji is faced with trouble from her former students at the lotus field.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. today

Ye Ji opens up her own studio with Hwan’s help. She focuses on her work. Jin rummages through Ye Ji’s and Hwan’s rooms, in search of evidence of their relationship.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 99-100

7:45 p.m. Monday

Yu-min shows up at a critical time to save Soon-nam. Yu-min wins over Secretary Park. Finding out Soon-nam is Sun-joo’s daughter, Yu-min starts scheming. Se-hee starts to question Yu-min.

Episodes 101-102

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Yu-min advises Sun-joo to disown Se-hee. Soon-nam warns Se-hee that she’ll lose the company and her husband. Bong-chul falls for a trap and rushes the merger contract. Bong-chul gets arrested.

“Penthouse”

Episode 17

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Cheon Seo-jin finally becomes the chairwoman of Cheong-A Foundation, but some are critical of the circumstances surrounding Chairman Cheong Myung-soo’s death. One criticism: “You look like you were waiting for your dad to pass away.” Meanwhile, Dan-tae and Yoon-hee find themselves headed to the villa together.

Episode 18

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Seo-jin’s obsession with Dan-tae grows deeper while Yoon-cheol shows up with a surprise, to the displeasure of Seo-jin. Meanwhile, Yoon-hee is tormented with resurfacing memories related to Min Seol-ah’s death.

“2020 SBS Drama Awards”

PARTS 1 AND 2

6:50 p.m. Friday

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the founding of the SBS network. The 2020 SBS Drama Awards were hosted by Kim Yoo-jung (of “Backstreet Rookies”) and Shin Dong-hyup. Due to the pandemic, production and filming of the dramas were difficult this year, which made the awards especially meaningful. Watch as popular actors and actresses take home their special trophies.

PART 3

6:50 p.m. Saturday

Though many actors and actresses gave their best performances on the small screen in SBS dramas in 2020, the final part of the show will reveal who is crowned actor of the year.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.