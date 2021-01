Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“For Which We Stand: How Our Government Works and Why it Matters”

By Jeff Foster

An essential and entertaining guide to understanding our government: where it came from, how it works and how we can bring about change.

Ages 8-12

“Breaking the News: What’s Real, What’s Not, and Why the Difference Matters”

By Robin Terry Brown

A look at culture’s relationship with journalism, and an effort to teach kids what is “real” versus “fake” news.

Ages 11-14