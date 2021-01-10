Ala Moana Satellite City Hall relocating

The Satellite City Hall at Ala Moana Center is relocating to another spot in the sprawling mall, reopening Jan. 19 on an appointment-only basis.

The new 1,977-square-foot, street-level location is next to Assaggio Restaurant on the makai side of Ala Moana Center. The old location near Barnes & Noble on the mauka side of the mall closed Friday after serving the public since 1996.

The Ala Moana Satellite City Hall averages 155 daily appointments for services that include registering vehicles, transferring vehicle ownership and paying property taxes. All services also are offered online or by mail, or at a self-service kiosk for renewing vehicle registrations.

For more information, visit honolulu.gov/csd.