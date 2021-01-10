Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash David Shapiro: Sending out positive vibes to our besieged public officials By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:07 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I’m often critical of our public leaders, but I know the tremendous pressure they’re under. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I’m often critical of our public leaders, but I know the tremendous pressure they’re under. That’s why I like to start each new year fresh by burying the hatchet and smoothing any feathers I may have ruffled in my commentaries. To that end, I send our leaders personalized words of wisdom and inspiration from some of our greatest minds for the challenging year ahead: >> For President-elect Joe Biden: “Being president is like being a jackass in a hailstorm. There’s nothing to do but to stand there and take it.” — Lyndon B. Johnson >> For Donald Trump: “Reality is always controlled by the people who are most insane.” — Dogbert >> For Gov. David Ige: “I’m not normally a religious man, but if you’re up there, save me, Superman!” — Homer Simpson >> For Lt. Gov. Josh Green: “To be sure of hitting the target, shoot first, and call whatever you hit the target.” — Ashleigh Brilliant >> For House Speaker Scott Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi: “The more I see of the representatives of the people, the more I admire my dogs.” — Alphonse de Lamartine >> For state Health Director Elizabeth Char: “We are ready for any unforeseen event that may or may not occur.” — Dan Quayle >> For U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz: “My pessimism extends to the point of even suspecting the sincerity of other pessimists.” — Jean Rostand >> For U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono: “If you’re too open-minded, your brains will fall out.” — Lawrence Ferlinghetti >> For U.S. Rep. Ed Case: “We’re going to move left and right at the same time.” — Jerry Brown >> For U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele: “The ambition that propels you to success can also be your downfall.” — Judy Smith >> For Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi: “I don’t want any yes-men around me. I want everybody to tell me the truth even if it costs them their job.” — Samuel Goldwyn >> For mayoral runner-up Keith Amemiya: “If at first you don’t succeed, then skydiving definitely isn’t for you.” — Steven Wright >> For City Council Chairman Tommy Waters and his cohorts: “Light travels faster than sound. This is why some people appear bright until you hear them speak.” — Alan Dundes >> For Honolulu rail CEO Lori Kahikina: “I’ve always had a weakness for lost causes once they’re really lost.” — Margaret Mitchell >> For Police Chief Susan Ballard: “Human beings, who are almost unique in having the ability to learn from the experience of others, are also remarkable for their apparent disinclination to do so.” — Douglas Adams >> For city Prosecutor Steven Alm: “We cannot expect people to have respect for law and order until we teach respect to those we have entrusted to enforce those laws.” — Hunter S. Thompson >> For Louis and Katherine Kealoha: “I asked God for a bike, but I know God doesn’t work that way. So I stole a bike and asked for forgiveness.” — Emo Philips Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com. Previous Story Hawaii leaders exchange ideas on bringing back youth sports