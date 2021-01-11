comscore 26 missing, at least 13 dead in Indonesia landslides | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

26 missing, at least 13 dead in Indonesia landslides

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Rescuers search for victims at a village hit by Sunday’s landslides in Sumedang, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Landslides triggered by heavy rain in the village left at a number of people died and injured, officials said.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Rescuers search for victims at a village hit by Sunday’s landslides in Sumedang, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Landslides triggered by heavy rain in the village left at a number of people died and injured, officials said.

JAKARTA, Indonesia >> Rescuers are searching for 26 people still missing after two landslides hit a village in Indonesia’s West Java province over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

At least 13 people were killed and 29 others injured in the landslides that were triggered by heavy rain on Sunday in Cihanjuang, a village in West Java’s Sumedang district. Some of the victims were rescuers from the first landslide.

The search and rescue operation has been hampered by rainy weather around the disaster site, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati.

Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Gothams give virtual start to Oscar season as ‘Nomadland’ wins best film
Looking Back

Scroll Up