Hawaii reports 114 new COVID-19 infections

Hawaii health officials today reported 114 new coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 23,627 cases.

No new deaths were recorded today, leaving the statewide death toll at 309.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll was above 379,000 today with total coronavirus cases across the nation now topping 22.8 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 83 on Oahu, 21 on Maui, four on the Big Island and six state residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 19,389 on Oahu, 2,030 in Hawaii County, 1,331 on Maui, 167 on Kauai, 106 on Lanai and 25 on Molokai. There are also 579 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii health officials said today that of the state’s total infection count, 2,305 cases were considered to be active. Health officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 37 today.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 126 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, with 25 in intensive are units and 21 on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.