Skateboarder, 37, critically injured in collision with van in Kahuku

A 37-year-old woman sustained critical injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her skateboard in Kahuku Monday.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Huehu and Leleuli streets at about 6:35 p.m.

Police said the woman was riding her skateboard on Huehu Street and disregarded a stop sign at Leleuli Street.

A 2016 Toyota van operated by a 42-year-old man was traveling on Leleuli Street and collided with the skateboarder at the intersection, police said.

The woman was taken in critical condition to an area hospital.

Police said the Toyota driver and his 10-year-old son who was in the front passenger seat did not sustain any injuries.

Speed, alcohol or drugs were not involved on the part of the driver. It is unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were involved on the part of the skateboarder.

Police are continuing their investigation.