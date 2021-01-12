Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Double-walled tanks for Red Hill? Today Updated 6:27 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Navy’s latest remediation proposal to upgrade its aging Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage farm — following a 27,000-gallon jet fuel leak in January 2014 — calls for installation of a “double-wall stainless steel” tank system. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Navy’s latest remediation proposal to upgrade its aging Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage farm — following a 27,000-gallon jet fuel leak in January 2014 — calls for installation of a “double-wall stainless steel” tank system. If the massive underground facility, situated a few miles from Pearl Harbor, is to stay put, two walls seem far better than one. Previously, the Navy proposed a “fix” that holds onto its current single-wall system. Because the tanks sit a mere 100 feet above an irreplaceable aquifer that provides drinking water from Moanalua to Hawaii Kai, Honolulu’s Board of Water Supply and others have rightly called for stepped-up protection. Previous Story Editorial: Fixing budget will be tough balance