Off the News: Double-walled tanks for Red Hill?

The Navy’s latest remediation proposal to upgrade its aging Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage farm — following a 27,000-gallon jet fuel leak in January 2014 — calls for installation of a “double-wall stainless steel” tank system. If the massive underground facility, situated a few miles from Pearl Harbor, is to stay put, two walls seem far better than one.

Previously, the Navy proposed a “fix” that holds onto its current single-wall system. Because the tanks sit a mere 100 feet above an irreplaceable aquifer that provides drinking water from Moanalua to Hawaii Kai, Honolulu’s Board of Water Supply and others have rightly called for stepped-up protection.