The Weekly Eater: Sakura Terrace has crafted an intriguing rebirth
By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 7:56 p.m.
NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The restaurant’s bacon is actually thick cuts of pork belly served with a grainy mustard.
It’s said that at a Japanese restaurant, tamago is the best test of a chef’s ability, because of the difficulty of rolling the egg. At Sakura Terrace, the tamago is a loaf of an omelet, made even more difficult to roll by its juicy dashi content. In the back is an order of sashimi.
Ahi sashimi and hamachi nigiri from Sakura Terrace.
A thick cut of foie gras is served over an equally thick slice of daikon.
The Special Nori Bento, served at lunch, centers on an entree of salmon and fishcake.