Crave | Quickbites

Quickbites: Artisan musubi back in Waikiki; New nondairy frozen treat made with mac-nut milk; Pups get their own Ben & Jerry’s treats

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:56 p.m.
  • BEN & JERRY’S VIA AP The venerable Vermont ice cream company said it’s introducing a line of frozen dog treats, its first foray into the lucrative pet food market.

  • COURTESY MAUNA LOA Mauna Loa’s new mac-nut milk “nice creams.”

  • COURTESY POTAMA POTAMA (Pork Tamago Onigiri) has reopened at Royal Hawaiian Center’s Waikiki Food Hall.

POTAMA (Pork Tamago Onigiri) has reopened at Royal Hawaiian Center’s Waikiki Food Hall. Read more

