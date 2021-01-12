Video series profiles immigrants learning to become farm owners, and the foods of their cultures
By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 8:33 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ikani Naulu, left, and wife, Mele, hold some of their crops on their farmland in Kunia. Naulu grows taro, cassava, yams, banana, Tongan spinach and breadfruit.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ikani Naulu harvests dry-land taro cultivated on Foursquare Farms in Kunia. After watching his father farm in Tonga as a youngster, he dreamed of working the land himself. Through a program at Pacific Gateway Center, he can do just that.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ikani Naulu cleans dry-land taro just harvested on Naulu’s farmland in Kunia.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A cross-section view of the ube yam just harvested on Ikani Naulu’s farmland.