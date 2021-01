Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It took 19 years, but Kila Ka‘aihue is finally a member of the University of Hawaii baseball team.

Ka‘aihue, 36, has joined the Rainbow Warriors as a volunteer assistant coach, UH coach Mike Trapasso announced. Ka‘aihue will coach the first basemen and outfielders, and assist with the hitting instruction. He replaces Pi‘ikea Kitamura, who resigned to focus on his job as a stevedore.

“PK’s job has gotten too busy,” Trapasso said. “We, of course, knew of Kila, and always have. Kila and his family are just great people.”

Soon after becoming head coach, Trapasso recalled, “we actually recruited Kila.”

Ka‘aihue, an ‘Iolani School graduate, signed with Nebraska. But then Ka‘aihue was the Kansas City Royals’ 15th-round selection in the 2002 Major League Baseball Draft, leading to a 14-year career in pro ball. As a first baseman/designated hitter, Ka‘aihue played in four seasons with the Royals and Oakland A’s. He also had an extensive career in Japan.

Ka‘aihue coached at Kaiser High for four seasons through 2020 while also completing work on a degree in accounting.

“You look at the fact he played 14 years of professional baseball, and when his professional career was over, he enrolled in school, and got his degree from UH,” Trapasso said. “I think that’s admirable. It doesn’t happen very often. That goes to his character and work ethic.”

Ka‘aihue’s younger brother Kala, who had signed with UH but did not play for the ’Bows, enjoyed a seven-year pro career. His younger sister, Elizabeth, played for the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team.

“It’s a family that has a lot of connections with UH,” Trapasso said. “It all starts and ends with Kila and the type of person he is and what he brings to our program.”

The ’Bows began training last week. “He’s already shown value,” Trapasso said. “He’s such a great guy. He’s in it for the right reasons. He wants to help the kids. … I think he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from the professional ranks that will be invaluable to our players. More than anything else, what he brings is a mature presence that will be good for the players. We’re all excited to have him as part of the Rainbow Warrior baseball program.”