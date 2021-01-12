USC’s Hufanga and BYU’s Wilson both named Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

USC safety Talanoa Hufanga and Brigham Young quarterback Zach Kapono Wilson have been named co-recipients of the 2020 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, it was announced today.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

University of Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau had been among the five finalists.

A formal presentation will be held at the 2022 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner Jan. 21 with recognition at the Jan. 22 Polynesian Bowl.

Hufanga, who is of Samoan ancestry, was an All-American, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and ranked third nationally in interceptions per game.

Wilson, who is of Hawaiian ancestry, finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting and led BYU to an 11-1 record. He threw for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions while breaking a BYU record previously held by Steve Young for completion percentage (73.4%).

“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors, we congratulate Talanoa and Zach on their accomplishments this season,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman Jesse Sapolu. “They are tremendous role models and a source of great pride for Polynesians everywhere.”