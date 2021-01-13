Death of a spouse reported at Schofield Barracks

The spouse of a Schofield Barracks soldier was found dead at about 8 a.m. this morning in on-post housing, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said.

Military Police conducted a welfare check requested by a family member.

Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) are leading the ongoing investigation, the Army said.

“According to CID agents, at this point in the investigation they have reason to believe this is an isolated death and there is no cause for public alarm,” the garrison said.

Out of respect to the family, the Army said it will not release the identity until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

The Army said no further details are available at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.