Polynesian Cultural Center reopens on Monday

The Polynesian Cultural Center will open its doors beginning Monday, while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

During the reopening phase, the center will open from 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday with limited interactive guest experiences with fewer employees.

The center assures guests that they will still have fun and be memorable.

The activities include the Samoan Village, an extended format of the center’s new “Alii Luau” featuring “Onipaa, a Tribute to Queen Liliuokalani,” a new canoe excursion through lagoons and villages and the center’s evening show, “HA: Breath of Life.”

The center’s president, Alfred Grace, said: We are extremely excited to begin welcoming back our guests to the Polynesian Cultural Center after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic. We’re also very much looking forward to again serving our local community and visitors as we, along with other attractions statewide, reopen our doors.”

The adjoining Hukilau Marketplace will open noon through 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Hawaii residents with a valid Hawaii ID are entitled to free membership and can take advantage of special offers.