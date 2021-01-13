Woman suffers burns but escapes Kahaluu house fire

A 48-year-old woman received burns to her arms and face, but managed to escape from her burning house in Kahaluu this afternoon.

She suffered first- and second-degree burns, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department said.

“Firefighters tended to her burns and transferred care to EMS,” HFD said in a news release. “The burns are estimated to cover 13% of her body.”

EMS personnel treated and transported the woman by ambulance in serious condition to Adventist Health Castle.

Firefighters responded quickly to the 4:36 p.m. fire at 47-337 Waihee Rd.

The first unit arrived at 4:38 p.m. and found smoke emanating from the windows of the single-family home.

HFD dispatched nine units with 38 personnel, and managed to bring the fire under control in six minutes and extinguish it shortly afterward.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and living room area.

The fire is under investigation, and no damage estimate is available, HFD said this evening.