Another TheBus driver tests positive for COVID-19, the 3rd so far this year

The number of TheBus drivers on Oahu that have tested positive for COVID-19 continues to grow, with yet another confirmed case announced today.

Oahu Transit Services, which operates TheBus and TheHandi-Van, said a driver notified them of a positive test result on Thursday. The driver’s last day of work was during the early morning hours of Wednesday, when they drove Route 40 between Makaha and Ala Moana from about 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Officials said the driver did not have symptoms while working or have prolonged contact with any riders, and that vehicles driven were cleaned and disinfected.

The new case come shortly after another TheBus driver — who was also asymptomatic — confirmed testing positive on Wednesday. In the first two weeks of the new year, three drivers have already tested positive.

In all, more than 30 OTS drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, although some were on leave at the time.

OTS officials said they continue to take steps to reduce the risk of infection, with the installation of plastic curtains on all buses to provide a barrier between drivers and passengers as they board; the wiping down all touch surfaces on buses and vans with disinfectant daily; and the electrostatic spraying of the vehicles nightly. Also, all OTS employees undergo temperature checks daily.

Officials remind the public that only essential trips should be taken on public transit, and that wearing a face covering is mandatory while entering and riding TheBus and TheHandi-Van.

The routes driven by the latest TheBus driver to test positive during the last three days of their route this week are listed below:

Monday (Jan. 11) Bus No. 115

>> Route E, 3:45 -4:59 a.m., Fort Weaver – Monsarrat

>> Route E, 5:20 -6:31 a.m., Monsarrat – Fort Weaver

>> Route E, 6:41 – 8:07 a.m., Fort Weaver – Monsarrat

>> Route E, 8:30 – 10:01 a.m., Monsarrat – Fort Weaver

>> Route 42, 10:23 – 11:06 a.m., Fort Weaver – Acacia Rd.

Tuesday (Jan. 12) Bus No. 865

>> Route 40, 12:53 – 2:40 a.m., Makaha Valley Rd. – Kili Dr. – Ala Moana/Kona St.

>> Route 40, 2:58 – 4:44 a.m., Ala Moana/Kona St. – Kili Dr.

>> Route 40, 4:49 – 6:41 a.m., Kili Dr. – Ala Moana/Kona St.

Wednesday (Jan. 13) Bus No. 855

>> Route 40, 12:53 – 2:40 a.m., Makaha Valley Rd. – Ala Moana/Kona St.

>> Route 40, 2:58 – 4:44 a.m., Ala Moana/Kona St. – Kili Dr.

>> Route 40, 4:49 – 6:41 a.m. Kili Dr. – Ala Moana/Kona St.