Puna man surrenders after hours-long standoff with Hawaii County police

Hawaii County police arrested a 65-year-old Puna man today after a lengthy standoff that began Thursday, and resulted in neighbors being evacuated.

The man was arrested at 11:34 a.m. for several offenses involving his alleged discharge of a firearm Thursday afternoon in front of a home on Plumeria Street in Nanawale subdivision.

He is being held on suspicion of first-degree reckless endangering, abuse of a family/household member and first-degree terroristic threatening.

More charges are pending as detectives continue to investigate.

The man had entered the home of a former acquaintance — a 53-year-old woman— and barricaded himself there.

The police Special Response Team responded, using an armored vehicle. Negotiators contacted Jones, who refused to exit the house.

Police said the homeowner was allowed to leave, without injury.

Nearby residents were evacuated Thursday and returned this morning.

Negotiators continued their efforts at 11:30 a.m., and the man surrendered without incident.

Detectives recovered a firearm, ammunition and drugs from the house.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Grant Todd at 961-2381 or email him at grant.todd@hawaiicounty.gov