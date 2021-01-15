Martin Luther King’s message is more important now than ever

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Now more than ever, the public needs to remember the principles of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who promoted peace and unity, Hawaii’s community leaders say.

“I think that more than ever in the history of America that this is a time for us to reflect on the message that Dr. King preached often about love and respect for our fellow man,” said Alphonso Braggs, president of the Honolulu Hawaii National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

“I think its important for us to understand that we can agree to disagree on our political ideology; however, as preachers of the Creator, we all are obligated to treat each other with human dignity and respect,” Braggs said.

To comply with COVID-19 directives, virtual public events are being held beginning today in place of an annual parade to celebrate King’s legacy.

Among the free events is a celebration of life in honor of King hosted by the NAACP. The virtual event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday via Facebook Live and will feature civil rights leaders, lawmakers and entertainers.

Braggs said the Jan. 6 siege by a mob of rioters at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer, would have saddened King.

“Given all the civil unrest, the disregard for democracy and freedom and basic rights, this would very much trouble him because he knows that lives were lost in the fight to secure the opportunity to vote, the opportunity for free speech,” he said.

Though Monday is considered a federal holiday in remembrance of King, it’s also the National Day of Serv­ice to honor his dedication to serve others. Inspired by King’s Poor People’s Campaign to address hunger and poverty, the Oahu County Democrats are encouraging the public to donate to the Hawaii Foodbank’s virtual food drive.

Chairwoman Lorna Strand of the Oahu County Democrats said the issue of hunger is crucial today as many are struggling financially from the coronavirus pandemic’s adverse impacts.

Other organizations, such as the Maui-based International Peace Poem Project, also help to instill King’s message of peace and nonviolence in youth with its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Poetry Award competition. Honolulu student Ariel Scheideman, who was a fifth grader at Hickam Elementary School when she wrote her poem “Peace — The Wind in Our Sails,” recently won the Oahu grand prize out of 1,100 entries on the island.

Coordinator Melinda Gohn said it’s important to hear what children have to say and to teach them about King’s message.

Particularly in this stormy time in our nation, Gohn added, “We feel it’s more timely than ever.”

COMMEMORATING HIS MEMORY

Below is a list of events being held to honor the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.:

STARTING TODAY

>> A series of five webinars, “Confronting Racial Injustice: Achieving Racial Equity in Hawaii,” will kick off in recognition of King’s birthday with its first event, “Black Lives Matter & the Hawaii Experience” from noon to 1:15 p.m. today. Four other webinars are set to be held every Friday in the following weeks. The events are free and open to the public. To register for any of the five webinars, visit courts.state.hi.us.

>> The group Oahu County Democrats invites the public to make a donation at the Hawaii Foodbank’s virtual food drive at hawaiifoodbank.org/virtual-food-drive in remembrance of King, who dedicated his life to serving others. Donations can be made anytime.

MONDAY

>> A celebration of life will be held by the Honolulu Hawaii NAACP from noon to 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Visit 808ne.ws/drmartinlutherkingjr.

>> The Church of the Crossroads will hold its 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration via Zoom where they will recognize young people who are leading the way for a more just and peaceful shared future. A time for the event has yet to be determined. For information on the Zoom link, please call the church office at 949-2220.