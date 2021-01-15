Local golfers miss the crowd but enjoy the moment
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:15 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jason Kokrak, left, bumped fi sts with Lanto Griffi n on the ninth green during the fi rst round on Thursday. Kokrak shot a 62 and is tied for the lead.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree