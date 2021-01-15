comscore Local golfers miss the crowd but enjoy the moment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Local golfers miss the crowd but enjoy the moment

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Jason Kokrak, left, bumped fi sts with Lanto Griffi n on the ninth green during the fi rst round on Thursday. Kokrak shot a 62 and is tied for the lead.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Jason Kokrak, left, bumped fi sts with Lanto Griffi n on the ninth green during the fi rst round on Thursday. Kokrak shot a 62 and is tied for the lead.

When Parker McLachlin makes five birdies at Waialae Country Club, it usually means he finished the round with a nifty score, at least something under par. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 15, 2021

Scroll Up