Kahaluu house fire that injured woman started from frying pan

The Honolulu Fire Department issued a news release this morning that the fire on Wednesday in Kahaluu started with a frying pan on the stove, which resulted in burn injuries to a woman.

HFD investigators found that that the woman tried to fight the cooking fire with a wet cloth.

She sustained first- and second-degree burns to her face and arms. HFD said the burns covered 13% of her body.

HFD said the damage to the building was estimated at $35,000 and $5,000 to its contents.

The fire occurred 4:36 p.m. Wednesday at 47-337 Waihee Road, and quickly had it extinguished.

The woman was treated by firefighters and Emergency Medical Services personnel, then taken to Adventist Health Castle in serious condition.

Cooking fires are a leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association.

The NFPA says never to leave the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop. Some types of cooking, especially frying or sauteeing with oil, need continuous attention.

Keep things that can catch fire like food wrappers, towels and oven mitts away from direct contact with the cooking area.

If trying to extinguish a fire in a pot or pan, slide a lid over the vessel on fire and turn off the stovetop. Let cool. Call the fire department if you are unsure.