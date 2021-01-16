Motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck in Puna

A motorcyclist who failed to stop at a stop sign Friday in Puna crashed into a pickup truck and died, Hawaii County police said.

Police said the unidentified man was riding a 2013 Honda motorcycle, heading south on 24th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision, when he went through the intersection at Makuu Drive without stopping at the stop sign.

The motorcyclist broadsided at 3:59 p.m. a 1999 Nissan Frontier heading mauka on Makuu Drive.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was unconscious at the scene. He was taken to the Hilo Medical Center by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead at 5:27 p.m.

The 67-year-old Hilo man driving the truck was uninjured.

Police determined that speed and inattention to driving are factors in this collision, but are unable at this time to determine whether drugs or alcohol are.

This is the second fatal traffic collision of 2021 for Hawaii island compared to one at the same time last year.

Police are asking for any witnesses to the crash to contact Officer Clifford Antonio at 961-2339 or email him at Clifford.Antonio@hawaiicounty.gov.