Over 80 people rescued from monster waves on north and west shores of Oahu; High-surf warning still in effect | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Over 80 people rescued from monster waves on north and west shores of Oahu; High-surf warning still in effect

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:46 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A surfer catches a wave on the North Shore, where monster surf of up to 50 feet was visible today. The National Weather Service warned of a high-surf warning for the north- and west-facing shores of Oahu.

Oahu saw some gigantic surf today due to a northwest swell, the biggest of the winter season thus far, which led to dangerous conditions and numerous rescues and warnings.

A high-surf warning is still in effect from now until 6 p.m. Sunday for the north- and west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Niihau as well as the north-facing shores of Maui. A high-surf advisory is in effect for the north- and west-facing shores of Hawaii island.

City lifeguards rescued 31 on Oahu’s North Shore and 58 on the west shores as of 4:15 p.m. today.

They also performed 2,670 preventative actions on the North Shore, and 2,500 on the west shores.

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a pair of fishermen who were swept into the ocean just after 11 a.m. today in Nanakuli.

A 16-year-old boy and a 64-year-old man were fishing at a spot known as Monuments near the corner of Hakimo Road and Farrington Highway when they both ended up in the ocean, Emergency Services Department said in a news release.

The teen got out on his own and tried to help the man out of the water. Lifeguards arrived and retrieved the man, who was unresponsive. Lifeguards performed CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived. Paramedics provided advanced medical treatment and took him to an emergency room in critical condition.

Also at about 11 a.m., a 37-year-old man was riding on the back of a personal watercraft when he was injured outside Laniakea at a surf spot called “Himalayas.”

Ocean Safety brought him to shore where he was treated and transferred to EMS. Paramedics transported him in serious condition to an emergency room.

Then at 2 p.m., lifeguards rescued an injured surfer off Makua Beach. He refused transport to a hospital.

Lifeguards responded to an injured teenager at 3:30 p.m. at a spot called, “I Don’t Knows” on the Yokohama Bay side of the beach.

A wave had slammed him into the shore, injuring him.

Lifeguards assisted him, but he refused transport to the hospital.

