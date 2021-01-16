CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 4:30 p.m., at UHH gym.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 1:30 p.m., at UHH gym.

GOLF

Sony Open in Hawaii: Third round, time TBA, at Waialae Country Club.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at UHH gym.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 1:30 p.m., at UHH gym.

GOLF

Sony Open in Hawaii: Final round, time TBA, at Waialae Country Club