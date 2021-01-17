comscore Polynesian Cultural Center reopening with limited capacity and activities as officials look ahead to tourism recovery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Polynesian Cultural Center reopening with limited capacity and activities as officials look ahead to tourism recovery

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Dancers at Polynesian Cultural Center rehearsed for the “Onipa‘a, A Tribute to Queen Lili‘uokalani” show, which is included with the Ali‘i Lu‘au.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Polynesian Cultural Center will ease into reopening on Monday after being closed since March due to the pandemic.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Placing social distancing markers along a path in the Samoan Village on Saturday is Tonu Apelu.

The Polynesian Cultural Center, a cornerstone of Laie and an economic magnet for the North Shore community, is set to reopen Monday following a 10-month-long closure — one of that last major attractions on Oahu to welcome back visitors after Hawaii tourism was shut down in March due to the corona­virus pandemic. Read more

