Polynesian Cultural Center reopening with limited capacity and activities as officials look ahead to tourism recovery
- By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:11 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dancers at Polynesian Cultural Center rehearsed for the “Onipa‘a, A Tribute to Queen Lili‘uokalani” show, which is included with the Ali‘i Lu‘au.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Polynesian Cultural Center will ease into reopening on Monday after being closed since March due to the pandemic.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Placing social distancing markers along a path in the Samoan Village on Saturday is Tonu Apelu.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree