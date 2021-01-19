Honolulu Hale to be lit in amber in remembrance of lives lost to COVID-19

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has requested that Honolulu Hale be illuminated in amber tonight as part of a national moment of unity honoring those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
Tonight’s lighting is part of a national remembrance organized by President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Committee, which asked cities across the U.S. to pay similar tributes to the more than 400,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 by lighting up in amber from sundown tonight to sunup on Wednesday
“Tonight we remember and honor those who have died fighting the coronavirus,” said Blangiardi in a news release. “These are family members, loved ones, friends, and co-workers, all incredible lives taken too soon. It is important that our cities across the country come together at this time to reflect on the devastating impact of COVID-19 and collectively support the members of our community who are grieving.”
Today, the state Health Department reported two more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Hawaii’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 324. Of that total, the state has counted 255 on Oahu.
