Off the News: Need IRS help? Keep trying

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One of the traffic jams on the web these days is at the Internal Revenue Service’s query tool for the stimulus payment status ( www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment ). Read more

One of the traffic jams on the web these days is at the Internal Revenue Service’s query tool for the stimulus payment status (www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment). Try-again-later messages may be easing up now, as more people get their answers; if not, try later in the evening, when the time difference works in favor of Hawaii residents.

And those who find they don’t get the full $600 can find information there about a tax credit to take some of the sting away: a little love from the IRS.

Keeping things peaceful in Hawaii

Quote of the day — Saturday — came from Reno Remigio, one of the founders of Knights of Aloha, organizer of the rally of President Donald Trump’s supporters at the state Capitol. Remigio acknowledged the divisions across the country, “everyone fighting each other.”

“But one thing that holds true, and I think that all of you guys can get behind this, is that this is not the mainland,” he said.

The peaceful rally was a hopeful sign — and residents can hope this, too, will hold true in the days ahead.