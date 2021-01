Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

AARP Hawaii’s online series of Fast, Healthy and Ono Cooking classes continues next week after a holiday break. Read more

The free classes are a partnership with Windward Community College’s Uala Leaf Cafe and feature WCC chef-instructor Daniel Swift. Beginning in February, chef-instructor Dale Thomas joins the roster with butchery lessons on the third week of each month.

All classes are on Thursdays from 5 to 5:45 p.m. via Zoom. Register at 808ne.ws/aarpclasses. You’ll be sent the recipe in advance so you can cook along. For those who just want to watch, the sessions are simulcast on the AARP Hawai‘i Facebook page. Past classes are also available on that page; click on “videos.”

Closed captioning is available at some sessions. Call Jackie Boland, 545-6003, or email jboland@aarp.org.

The schedule:

>> Jan. 28: “Yeast Bread Demystified” offers variations on easy multigrain and ciabatta bread recipes.

>> Feb. 4: “Popular Pupus,” featuring stuffed roasted peppers, somen noodle nests and steamed meatballs with soaked rice.

>> Feb. 11: “Learn About Dressings” covers emulsified and nonemulsified dressings, centered on making a Thai beef salad.

>> Feb. 18: “Focus: Pork Loin,” a butchery lesson on turning this common cut into cutlets and into a dried-fruit stuffed roast.

>> Feb. 25: “Hawaiian Luau at Home” covers making pressure cooker kalua pork and chicken long rice.

