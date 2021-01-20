comscore Off the News: Register for city’s spring activities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Register for city’s spring activities

  • Today
  • Updated 6:41 p.m.

Registration has begun for spring activities offered by the city Department of Parks and Recreation. The 400-plus programs, most if not all free, include arts and crafts, cooking, keiki or kupuna activities, yoga and Zumba. Read more

