Off the News: Register for city’s spring activities

Registration has begun for spring activities offered by the city Department of Parks and Recreation. The 400-plus programs, most if not all free, include arts and crafts, cooking, keiki or kupuna activities, yoga and Zumba. The wide range of options are worth checking out: give the keiki something new to do, or get moving against those extra stay-at-home pounds.

To peruse the offerings, see the Parks & Recreation Online System at pros.hnl.info. The majority of classes will be conducted virtually, but some will be held using physically distanced, drop-off setups.