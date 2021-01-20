Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Register for city’s spring activities Today Updated 6:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Registration has begun for spring activities offered by the city Department of Parks and Recreation. The 400-plus programs, most if not all free, include arts and crafts, cooking, keiki or kupuna activities, yoga and Zumba. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Registration has begun for spring activities offered by the city Department of Parks and Recreation. The 400-plus programs, most if not all free, include arts and crafts, cooking, keiki or kupuna activities, yoga and Zumba. The wide range of options are worth checking out: give the keiki something new to do, or get moving against those extra stay-at-home pounds. To peruse the offerings, see the Parks & Recreation Online System at pros.hnl.info. The majority of classes will be conducted virtually, but some will be held using physically distanced, drop-off setups. Previous Story Letters: Protect Kawainui Marsh from development plan; Revisit COVID policies with vaccine rollout; Hawaii GOP should call for conviction of Trump