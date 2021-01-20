Hawaiian Electric speeds up rooftop solar connections

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Electric is rolling out a new program called Quick Connect that will enable many customers installing new rooftop solar systems to see their monthly electricity costs reduced faster by accelerating the process for turning on new systems. Read more

Hawaiian Electric is rolling out a new program called Quick Connect that will enable many customers installing new rooftop solar systems to see their monthly electricity costs reduced faster by accelerating the process for turning on new systems.

For the next 12 months, customers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island installing new systems on circuits where the new program is available will not need the standard approvals before activating their systems. The program is aimed at supporting customers and the state’s solar industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The approval process, which typically takes several weeks or months for each step to be completed, can now be handled after the system is built and turned on. That will substantially reduce the wait for many new solar customers. If successful, Quick Connect may be extended beyond one year.

To determine eligibility, customers can check hosting capacity for all circuits on all three islands on the locational value maps available at hawaiianelectric.com/lvm.

Hawaii State FCU awards $40K to teachers

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it has awarded nearly $40,000 in grants to Hawaii public school teachers through its 2020 Investing in Education grant program. Eighty-four grants were distributed to public school teachers across Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Molokai to help purchase classroom supplies and enhance student curriculums.

“Since 2009, Hawaii State FCU’s Investing in Education grant program has supported teachers by providing grants to purchase needed supplies, technology and tools to enhance classroom learning,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State FCU. “The need, especially during this past year, has never been greater. Our teachers have had to step up to the challenge of maintaining engagement and enrichment in both distance-learning and modified-classroom settings. We’re proud to continue our support for these selfless teachers and their efforts to continually expand the academic opportunities for our students.”

Grants were distributed statewide, with nearly 35% received by Leeward Oahu-area school teachers and more than 10% going to neighbor island teachers on Maui, Kauai and Molokai.