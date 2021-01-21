comscore 2 men plead not guilty to alleged hate crime | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 men plead not guilty to alleged hate crime

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Two Hawaii men each indicted on one federal count of a hate crime in the alleged beating of a white man on Maui in 2014 pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
New prosecutor wants surgeon general’s case dismissed

Scroll Up