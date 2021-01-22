Feds charge suspected accomplice of ‘Proud Boys Hawaii’ founder in U.S. Capitol riot

A man seen with the founder of “Proud Boys Hawaii” in photos and videos posted on various social media platforms at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 violent siege has been federally charged for unlawful entry.

Nicholas DeCarlo, also known as Dick Necarlo and Dick Lambaste, has been charged with obstructing or impeding any official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and parading or demonstrating on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed earlier this week at federal court in the District of Columbia.

The FBI identified DeCarlo through photos and videos posted on Twitter, Telegram and YouTube before, during and after the riot.

The riot occurred during a joint session where Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s win in the election.

A mob of rioters breached the building including breaking windows and assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officers. Five people including a Capitol Police officer died as a result of the violent siege.

Former President Donald Trump faces a Senate trial after the House impeached him for “ incitement of insurrection,” accusing Trump of fueling his supporters with false claims of election fraud.

A witness identified DeCarlo as the man in a photo that Nicholas “Nick” R. Ochs posted on Twitter at 4:13 p.m. (Eastern time) on the day of the riot, according to the charging document.

Federal authorities compared the photo to a Texas state identification photo and other photos and videos posted of the duo on multiple social media sites.

An FBI agent said DeCarlo and Ochs are observed in a video posted on Telegram boasting about how they stormed the Capitol and stopped the vote. Ochs said, “’It may resume but the steal for now stopped. You’re welcome America!” to which DeCarlo replied, “We did our job. We did our job,’” the complaint said.

DeCarlo also admitted in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times that he was inside the Capitol building. In the interview, he claimed he and Ochs were there working as journalists.

The U.S. House Periodical Press Gallery which is in charge of administering congressional press passes said the office did not issue credentials to them.

Federal authorities said DeCarlo purported to be an employee of “MT Media News,” or Murder the Media News.

Included in the complaint is a photo of both DeCarlo and Ochs with a thumbs-up pose next to a door inside the Capitol with “Murder The Media” scrawled on it. DeCarlo is also wearing a shirt with “MT Media” emblazoned on it.

Ochs, the founder of the Hawaii chapter of Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was charged with unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds in connection with the Capitol siege.

In 2017, NBC Left Field of NBC News interviewed a group of Proud Boys in Texas that include DeCarlo.

