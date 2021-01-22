Large surf for north and west shores, gusty winds in store for the weekend

A large, west-northwest swell is expected to arrive in the Hawaiian isles late tonight, forecasters said, while gusty trades will become especially strong over the weekend.

The National Weather Service said the swell is expected to peak Saturday, prompting an advisory for most north and west shores of Hawaii’s smaller isles. The more westerly direction of this swell may also prompt an advisory for Hawaii island’s west shores late Saturday.

Surf at 6 to 8 feet on north shores this morning is expected to rise to 8 to 12 feet tonight, and 18 to 24 feet Saturday. Surf at 4 to 6 feet on west shores this morning is expected to rise to 6 to 8 feet tonight, and 12 to 16 feet Saturday.

As trades ramp up, rough surf along east shores will rise from 5 to 7 feet today to 7 to 10 feet Saturday afternoon. On south shores, surf remains steady at 1 to 3 feet today through Saturday.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy for most areas with scattered showers and highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight dip to 63 to 71 degrees.

Areas of haze remain for parts of Hawaii island, as the eruption at Kilauea continues. The lava is confined to Halemaumau Crater, where it is erupting from a vent to a lava lake, which on Thursday morning measured about 663 feet deep. Sulfur dioxide emission rates in the area remain elevated.

Strong winds at 15 to 25 mph become especially strong over the weekend, particularly Sunday, forecasters said, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph for some areas, possibly requiring a wind advisory for parts of the state over the next few days.

A small craft advisory for waters from northwest of Kauai to the windward side of Hawaii island remains in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday.