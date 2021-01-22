Police open first-degree arson investigation after fire at Waianae business

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree arson investigation involving an early morning fire at a business at Waianae Mall early today.

The fire occurred at HI Royalty Records at 86-120 Farrington Highway at about 2:55 a.m.

Owner Megale Cole, 46, said he was inside his office when a suspect threw a brick through the front glass door and a Molotov cocktail, causing a fire.

Flames activated the sprinkler system and doused the blaze before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Mall maintenance staff, meanwhile, boarded up the hole on the top section of the door.

Cole, a U.S. Army veteran, said he suspects the alleged arsonist may be someone known to a woman he is dating.

Cole, who is African-American, believes his business was also targeted because of his race.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Cole with repairs and recover losses. Donations may be made at: http://808ne.ws/hiroyaltyrecords.