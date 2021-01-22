Letters: With Biden in charge, optimism for future; Thanks to Trump for making America great; Vaccines should go to states, cities hardest hit

It was a wonderful Biden inauguration. Normalcy, calm, reassuring. President Joe Biden is the right person at the right time. His personal history shows him to be a true leader, as a football star in high school (although injury limited him), and through his political career. He has remained positive and able to achieve despite many personal misfortunes. He showed his leadership during his campaign and at his inauguration.

Four years ago, I wrote a letter responding to President Donald Trump’s call for unity, saying that unity fell on the president’s shoulders and it was not looking good, even though his presidency had not yet started (“Trump deepened our national divide,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 25, 2016). Trump has been a disaster.

Gone are the lies, hate, name-calling, endless nonsense and the burdens that went with it. It feels so good to sit back and look to the future with optimism. The path will be hard with so many major issues to face all at once, including the division Trump sowed. Republicans and Republican presidents regularly leave a mess.

Aloha, President Biden.

Richard Abe

Makiki

Thanks to Trump for making America great

Thank you, President Donald Trump. Thank you for keeping your promises and being transparent. Thank you for your “can do” attitude. Thank you for remaining calm against an onslaught of hate, for being a fighter, but departing with grace. Thank you for making me a prouder American rather than an apologetic one, and, especially, for making America great again.

President Joe Biden, sincere wishes for success. You face unending and unpredictable challenges. May sensible counsel guide your actions.

Frank Jensen

Aiea

Americans saw through former president’s lies

So often in our lives, bad-luck happenings turn to good luck, when we can learn from them. Our former bad-luck president fooled many Americans with his lies, his divisive policies, his refusals to accept defeat.

But America saw through him, and voted him out of office. Enough voters turned out, conducted fair elections, and chose a man of virtue, of integrity, of compassion.

Such good luck for our wounded country.

William Metzger

Manoa

Stop blaming Trump, and get business done

The Democrats need to stop their unhealthy hate of Donald Trump. They have won. They now control the U.S. Senate and U.S. House; they have won it all.

It is time to move on to the business of running the country and to prove to the populace that they can run this country better than Trump did. Important policies, such as dealing with the huge trade deficit with China. If the deficit continues to rise, future generations will need to learn Chinese.

Democrats need to figure out practical fixes for the economy, to take care of or contain COVID-19 so we can open up, allowing people to earn money to pay the taxes we need to run this country — not by throwing money at it. Where is all the money coming from?

The country is facing a pandemic and civil unrest. Is this not reason enough to let go of their hatred of this one man and turn their energies toward getting the economy back on its feet? Please?

Gary Tanabe

Waipahu

Vaccines should go to states, cities hardest hit

I am a believer in science. I am a believer in scientists. We should wear a mask and practice social distancing.

However, we can’t lock people up in their homes forever. Food has to be purchased. Rents must be paid. Landlords need to pay the mortgage on the renter’s home.

If possible, I would get my shot today. However, I believe that a majority of the vaccines should go to the states and cities that are most infected. This is how we can stop, or at least slow, the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Peter Chiswick

Kailua

